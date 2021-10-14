GQG Partners LLC Has $155.75 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,118,406 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,402,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,470,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.41. 18,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

