GQG Partners LLC Has $537.73 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Humana worth $537,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Humana by 187.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Humana by 407.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,076.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

NYSE HUM traded up $13.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $434.11. 25,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.72. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

