GQG Partners LLC Makes New $11.84 Million Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 537,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888,664. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

