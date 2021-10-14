GQG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 777,726 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.74. 20,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

