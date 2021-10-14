Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.78. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 960,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

