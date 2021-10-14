Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 663 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schneider National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

