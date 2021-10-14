Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $45,000 Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

