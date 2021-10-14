Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

