Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 16.95 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.06. The company has a market cap of £671.99 million and a PE ratio of -169.50. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

