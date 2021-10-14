GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

