Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.75.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $190.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

