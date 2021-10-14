Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

