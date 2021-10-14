GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 162,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

GXIIU remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

