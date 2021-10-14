GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXIIU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000.

GXIIU remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

