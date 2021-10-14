H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HIGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,942. H.I.G. Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.