Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by COKER & PALMER

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by research analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. COKER & PALMER’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

