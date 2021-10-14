Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €151.00 ($177.65) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €154.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €149.92.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

