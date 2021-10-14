Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
HRGLY remained flat at $$39.66 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.
