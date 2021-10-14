Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 1,989.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

HRMY stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.70 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

