Head to Head Analysis: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) versus Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neogen and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Neogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 13.00% 7.67% 7.02% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neogen and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $468.46 million 9.40 $60.88 million $0.57 71.88 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Neogen beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

