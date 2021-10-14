Head to Head Analysis: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dassault Systèmes and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 5 4 0 2.08 Coupa Software 1 8 11 1 2.57

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $300.05, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 13.75 $560.87 million $0.67 78.46 Coupa Software $541.64 million 34.29 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -160.75

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 14.27% 17.67% 7.09% Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

Volatility & Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

