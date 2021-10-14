Head-To-Head Survey: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $231.00 million 3.30 $59.50 million $3.35 12.74 Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.64 $158.23 million $2.14 17.36

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 34.23% 12.22% 1.54% Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.22% 10.73% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Community Trust Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

