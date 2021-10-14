Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 57.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

GeoPark stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $941.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

