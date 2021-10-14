Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after buying an additional 141,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after buying an additional 114,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

