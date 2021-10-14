Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.01. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

