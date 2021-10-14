Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

