Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $140.83 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $145.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

