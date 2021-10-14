Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

