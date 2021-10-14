Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.