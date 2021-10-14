Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is well poised to gain from the premium properties in solid demand markets. The REIT is seeing a recovery in leisure demand in markets like Miami, Phoenix, Hawaii and the Sunbelt regions. The lodging industry is resuming operations on a considerable basis, and will likely benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution, favorable holiday travel trends and improving supply-demand fundamentals. This will help the company elevate EBITDA growth and gain market share. Though recovery in core business transient might be gloomy amid constrained business transient demand and delayed return to offices, the recent trend in estimate revisions for funds for operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.23 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

