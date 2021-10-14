Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $25,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

