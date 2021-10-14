HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HPQ stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

