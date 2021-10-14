Huber Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Miller Industries worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,290. The company has a market cap of $391.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

