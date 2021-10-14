Huber Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,575 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,539,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,186. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

