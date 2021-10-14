Huber Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,622,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,313,272 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 1,022,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 619,368 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $138,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,959,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,115. The firm has a market cap of $454.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.