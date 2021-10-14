Huber Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 2,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

