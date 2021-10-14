Huber Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,124. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $361.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

