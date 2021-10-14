HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $796.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $796.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $763.48.

HUBS stock opened at $786.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $682.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.89. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $814.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

