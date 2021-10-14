Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

