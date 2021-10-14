Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. CSFB reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

