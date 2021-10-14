Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $78,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.