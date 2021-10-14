Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

