Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HYFM. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -235.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

