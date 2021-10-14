Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.52

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 13450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

