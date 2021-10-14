Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00.

INVE stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.28 million, a PE ratio of -466.25 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

