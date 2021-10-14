Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Idorsia stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

