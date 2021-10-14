Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

IMCR opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,902,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $16,513,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

