Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,561. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

