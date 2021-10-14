Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,627,501. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.69 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

