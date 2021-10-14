Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.69.

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

